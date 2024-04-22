© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Group files petition urging federal officials to list saltmarsh sparrow as endangered

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:35 PM EDT
A saltmarsh sparrow peeks out from behind saltmarsh cordgrass.
Courtesy of Brian Harris / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
/
via the BDN
A saltmarsh sparrow peeks out from behind saltmarsh cordgrass. 

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to put the saltmarsh sparrow on the Endangered Species list.

The Center's Stephanie Kurose said the saltmarsh sparrow only breeds in salt marshes in the Northeast, and has been in rapid decline since the late 1990s.

"We've lost 87% of the population during that time," she said. "The main threat to these birds is sea level rise, but also coastal development."

The Fish and Wildlife Service is already reviewing the status of the saltmarsh sparrow. But Kurose said she hopes the petition will speed up the process.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
