Two-year pilot project will study staggering decline of eelgrass in Casco Bay

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 24, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT
Healthy eelgrass bed
Healthy eelgrass bed
Healthy eelgrass bed
Stephen Karpiak
Eelgrass meadow at Willard Beach in South Portland with large swaths wiped away by winter storms, possibly due to plants being weakoned by excess nitrogen content.
2 of 5  — IMG_5788.JPG
Eelgrass meadow at Willard Beach in South Portland with large swaths wiped away by winter storms, possibly due to plants being weakoned by excess nitrogen content.
Meghan Vigeant, Friends of Casco Bay
Eelgrass with algae growth.
Eelgrass with algae growth.
Eelgrass with algae growth.
Meghan Vigeant, Friends of Casco Bay
Green crab detached eelgrass.
Green crab detached eelgrass.
Green crab detached eelgrass.
Friends of Casco Bay
Volunteer Water Reporter Susan Woodman examines the eelgrass beds at Willard Beach
5 of 5  — IMG_5840.JPG
Volunteer Water Reporter Susan Woodman examines the eelgrass beds at Willard Beach

Meghan Vigeant, Friends of Casco Bay

Friends of Casco Bay and other conservation groups said they'll launch a two-year pilot project this summer to study an alarming decline of eelgrass in Casco Bay.

Eelgrass meadows are a vital fish habitat that reduce erosion, buffer the effects of ocean acidification, and capture carbon.

State mapping shows eelgrass habitat in Casco Bay has decreased by 54% in just four years.

Casco Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca said the pilot project will study two healthy eelgrass beds that could shed light on what is causing the decline.

"We'll be very carefully boating over it and testing samples to be analyzed for nitrogen there specifically. We haven't done that in a while, targeting nitrogen loads in a particular eelgrass bed," Frignoca said.

Frignoca said water temperature and turbidity and invasive green crab invasions will also be studied this summer.

By contrast, state mapping of eelgrass beds from Eliot to Cape Elizabeth has showed increases in the habitat in recent years.

Friends of Casco Bay is holding a webinar Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. to educate residents and engage volunteers to help with the pilot project. Register here to attend.
Environment and Outdoors Casco Bay
Carol Bousquet
