Two-year pilot project will study staggering decline of eelgrass in Casco Bay

Friends of Casco Bay and other conservation groups said they'll launch a two-year pilot project this summer to study an alarming decline of eelgrass in Casco Bay.

Eelgrass meadows are a vital fish habitat that reduce erosion, buffer the effects of ocean acidification, and capture carbon.

State mapping shows eelgrass habitat in Casco Bay has decreased by 54% in just four years.

Casco Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca said the pilot project will study two healthy eelgrass beds that could shed light on what is causing the decline.

"We'll be very carefully boating over it and testing samples to be analyzed for nitrogen there specifically. We haven't done that in a while, targeting nitrogen loads in a particular eelgrass bed," Frignoca said.

Frignoca said water temperature and turbidity and invasive green crab invasions will also be studied this summer.

By contrast, state mapping of eelgrass beds from Eliot to Cape Elizabeth has showed increases in the habitat in recent years.

Friends of Casco Bay is holding a webinar Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. to educate residents and engage volunteers to help with the pilot project. Register here to attend.

