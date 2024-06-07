Dead humpback whale entangled in fishing gear found off coast of Maine

A dead humpback whale entangled in fishing gear was found in southern Maine waters this week.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on Wednesday, the Maine Marine Patrol was alerted about a whale in a net off of Cape Elizabeth.

NOAA said by the time responders arrived on scene, the 40-foot female, known as 'Chunk', was dead. The agency is investigating the death.

Chunk was towed to shore Thursday and will undergo a necropsy.

According to NOAA, Chunk was found severely entangled in 2015, but responders were able to free her and she appeared healthy in the years since.

