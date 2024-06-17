Northeast heat wave will hit Maine later this week

A Northeast heat wave will bring temperatures across Maine into the upper 90s for the latter half of the week. Temperatures are expected to spike on Thursday before gradually cooling off on Sunday. John Cannon is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. He said we expect it to be hot and humid throughout the state, particularly inland.

"Even along the coast, Wednesday into Thursday we are looking for temperatures to reach the 90s for example, in the Portland area, so very hot conditions." Cannon said. "The humidity will make it feel like over 100 and actual air temperatures may reach 100 degrees as well in some in some areas, especially away from the coast."

Overnight temperatures are expected to be high, which significantly raises the risk of heat stroke and other heat illnesses. So State officials are advising the public to stay out of the sun and stay well hydrated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 1,200 people in the United States die each year from heat related-illnesses. Vanessa Carson, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said elderly people, children, and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

"If you have a family member, or a neighbor, who falls into one of these categories, it is essential to check on them what you can and do so even beforehand and make sure they know what the forecast is coming up and ask what their plans are," she said.

According to federal statistics, 30% of housing units in Maine do not have air conditioning. Pre-approved cooling centers will open across the state this week to offer people an air conditioned place to cool down and hydrate. Information on these centers can be found by calling the Maine Emergency Management Agency or visiting their website.