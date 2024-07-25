© 2024 Maine Public

National study finds PFAS in 14% of pesticides

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT
Logan Feeney pours a PFAS water sample into a container for research, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals," in drinking water. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
/
AP
Logan Feeney pours a PFAS water sample into a container for research, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals," in drinking water. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

A new national study concludes that PFAS chemicals are getting into pesticides in a variety of ways, as active and inert ingredients, but also leaching from containers and other unknown sources.

The study, published this week in Environmental Health Perspectives, found a variety of PFAS present in pesticides, including PFOA and PFOS, two of the most toxic PFAS.

Sarah Woodbury with Defend Our Health said the findings are disappointing, given that pesticides are not just used in agriculture, but also in forests and gardens.

"Having a PFAS added to those products is just increasing the PFAS contamination across the state when we've been actively working to try to lessen the impact of that and pass policies to protect people from exposure," she said.

Woodbury said the slow response to PFAS concerns from federal regulators is especially frustrating, as states like Maine try to be proactive in addressing contamination.

The paper also found that PFAS chemicals make up 14% of active ingredients in U.S. pesticides, and nearly 30% of all active ingredients approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in the last ten years.

Woodbury said it's frustrating to see federal regulators try to address PFAS contamination one chemical at a time, in one industry at a time.

"But they need to be looking at it as a class," she said. "And if they're regulating it and, and spending money because it's a contaminant in drinking water in one area, then they should not be approving its use in another area."
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
