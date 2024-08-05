© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Fecal contamination fears shut down shellfish harvesting in Southern Maine after rainfall

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
David Wilson of Harpswell digs hardshell clams in the intertidal mud on Middle Bay, near the Brunswick town line, in June of 2022.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
David Wilson of Harpswell digs hardshell clams in the intertidal mud on Middle Bay, near the Brunswick town line, in June of 2022.

Shellfish harvesting has been shut down for 7,500 acres of Southern Maine’s coast after this weekend’s rainfall for fear of fecal contamination.

The closure extends from Freeport to Harpswell and affects commercial and recreational fishermen. Maine’s Department of Marine Resources issued the order on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Bryant Lewis, a scientist for Maine DMR, said heavy storm runoff picks up feces from wildlife on land and washes them into parts of the ocean where shellfish feed.

"The shellfish are going to accumulate that fecal contamination as their filter feeding, so people could potentially get sick off of eating," said Lewis. "So this is very different than waters dirty for swimming or for any other use. This is really specific to eating shellfish."

The closure lasts until the department lifts the order, which Lewis said should be in three or four days. The department automatically issues closures after a harvesting area experiences two or more inche of rainfall in a 24-hour period. Lewis said the department issued more than a dozen such flood closures last summer.

Freeport experienced 2.77 inches of rain from Saturday to Sunday according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

"After you get that level of rainfall, that water will cause a lot of runoff," says Lewis. "So those closures only last for a few days as a precaution because of that increased fecal contamination [risk]."
Environment and Outdoors
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song