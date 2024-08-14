Northern Maine under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke has moved into the state this week, triggering unhealthy air quality alerts for northern Maine.

Particle pollution is unhealthy for sensitive groups in northern Maine. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says that wildfire smoke began moving into Maine from the north on Tuesday.

Weather conditions are not expected to move the smoke out on Wednesday or Thursday.

And there are signs that the smoke may persist beyond Thursday, the DEP added.

Children, older people and those will respiratory or heart diseases may be particularly bothered by unhealthy air quality. The DEP said the public should avoid strenuous activity outside, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.