Northern Maine under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol is barely seen at the national mall as a thick layer of smoke covers the nations capital, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol is barely seen at the national mall as a thick layer of smoke covers the nations capital, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

Canadian wildfire smoke has moved into the state this week, triggering unhealthy air quality alerts for northern Maine.

Particle pollution is unhealthy for sensitive groups in northern Maine. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says that wildfire smoke began moving into Maine from the north on Tuesday.

Weather conditions are not expected to move the smoke out on Wednesday or Thursday.

And there are signs that the smoke may persist beyond Thursday, the DEP added.

Children, older people and those will respiratory or heart diseases may be particularly bothered by unhealthy air quality. The DEP said the public should avoid strenuous activity outside, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.
Environment and Outdoors air pollution
