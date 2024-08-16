New rule change says anglers can only use artificial lures or flies on rivers, streams, and brooks

An annual rule change is now in effect for river, stream and brook fishing in Maine. Between now and September 30, anglers can only use artificial lures or flies on rivers, streams, and brooks.

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said the change is to protect landlocked salmon and brook trout as they prepare to spawn, as live bait hooks can injure the fish that are caught and released.

"They swallow a little deeper, so you're more likely to injure the fish when releasing it when you remove the hook with a minnow or worm. But when you use an artificial lure or fly usually the fish swipes at it and gets hooked in the side of the mouth and doesn't get hooked as deeply," Latti said.

Latti said bag limits are now reduced to one brook trout and one landlocked salmon per day per angler. He said it's a balancing act to protect the fisheries and provide opportunities for anglers.

"While we do change the methods in which people can fish at this time of year to protect landlocked salmon and brook trout and other types of trout, it allows people an opportunity to fish while not impacting fish populations," he said.

Latti said brook trout and landlocked salmon are native to Maine and biologists monitor their populations and amend the rule as needed.

The rule does not apply to lakes and ponds, but Latti said it's important to review fishing laws if you are uncertain about the rules.

