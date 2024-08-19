Forest tent caterpillar outbreak causing damage to Maine maples used for sugaring
An outbreak of forest tent caterpillars in Aroostook County has damaged sugar maples used for syrup production.
Michael Parisio, a forest entomologist with the Maine Forest Service, says defoliated trees are on the Quebec border near St. Aurelie.
And while most trees can handle a couple years of defoliation, he says, it's a bigger stressor for active sugaring trees.
"We do probably plan to go out and monitor for egg masses over the winter months to get a sense of what next year's population might look like," he says.
Forest tent caterpillars are not invasive, and Parisio says the outbreak is otherwise following a normal trajectory.