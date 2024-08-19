© 2024 Maine Public

Forest tent caterpillar outbreak causing damage to Maine maples used for sugaring

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT
Tent caterpillars occupy a tree in Aroostook County.
Courtesy of Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
/
via BDN
Tent caterpillars occupy a tree in Aroostook County. 

An outbreak of forest tent caterpillars in Aroostook County has damaged sugar maples used for syrup production.

Michael Parisio, a forest entomologist with the Maine Forest Service, says defoliated trees are on the Quebec border near St. Aurelie.

And while most trees can handle a couple years of defoliation, he says, it's a bigger stressor for active sugaring trees.

"We do probably plan to go out and monitor for egg masses over the winter months to get a sense of what next year's population might look like," he says.

Forest tent caterpillars are not invasive, and Parisio says the outbreak is otherwise following a normal trajectory.
Environment and Outdoors Aroostook Countysugaring
