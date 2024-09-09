New lead tackle ban aims to protect loons

Maine is expanding a ban on lead fishing lures to protect loons from fatal poisoning and conservationists are willing to buy up shops’ leftover inventory.

A new law makes it illegal to sell little painted hooks called jigs. Lead fishing gear was the leading cause of death for loons in Maine until lawmakers banned bare sinkers and jigs ten years ago, said Laura Williams a biologist with Maine Audubon.

Since then fewer loons have died from eating fishing gear, but lead poisoning is still a major cause of mortality.

"So we have seen improvements and that’s why we continue to limit the use of small size lead tackle," Williams said.

The conservation group is offering to pay local tackle shops cash for any lead jigs still in stock.

Anglers will be prohibited from using the gear staring in 2026. But Williams said anglers can still buy flies and plastic lures with lead weights.

