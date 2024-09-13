Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Board supports Executive Director after toxic foam spill

The Board Chair of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority said he fully supports Executive Director Kristine Logan, who is facing calls to resign.

State lawmakers and others are scrutinizing Logan for failing to disclose the findings of an inspection last year that revealed deficiencies in the fire suppression system at the Brunswick Airport, the site of a massive toxic foam spill last month.

Authority Board Chair H.A. Nichols issued a statement Friday saying that he is 110% behind Logan and her team, and that the success of the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station has surpassed all expectations.

Nichols said the Authority has been relentless in addressing the deficiencies identified in the report and there is no indication that they led to the spill.

State Senator Mattie Daughtry and Representative Dan Ankeles met with Logan Friday morning after calling for her resignation Thursday.