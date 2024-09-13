© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Board supports Executive Director after toxic foam spill

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 13, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.
Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.

The Board Chair of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority said he fully supports Executive Director Kristine Logan, who is facing calls to resign.

State lawmakers and others are scrutinizing Logan for failing to disclose the findings of an inspection last year that revealed deficiencies in the fire suppression system at the Brunswick Airport, the site of a massive toxic foam spill last month.

Authority Board Chair H.A. Nichols issued a statement Friday saying that he is 110% behind Logan and her team, and that the success of the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station has surpassed all expectations.

Nichols said the Authority has been relentless in addressing the deficiencies identified in the report and there is no indication that they led to the spill.

State Senator Mattie Daughtry and Representative Dan Ankeles met with Logan Friday morning after calling for her resignation Thursday.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors Brunswick
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet