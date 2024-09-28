© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

'Stars over Katahdin' celebrates importance of dark skies

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 28, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
FILE-In this file photo made Dec 20, 2006, stars trails streak across the sky in a 75-minute time-exposure at Acadia National Park, Maine. The star-filled night skies are being celebrate during the fifth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival which begin Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013 and runs through Sunday. The festival is a community celebration to promote and protect Acadia's dark night skies.(AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
FILE-In this file photo made Dec 20, 2006, stars trails streak across the sky in a 75-minute time-exposure at Acadia National Park, Maine. The star-filled night skies are being celebrate during the fifth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival which begin Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013 and runs through Sunday. The festival is a community celebration to promote and protect Acadia's dark night skies.(AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

Visitors will gather in Patten Saturday night for Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters' annual celebration of the area's dark skies and stars.

The Katahdin Region has the darkest skies east of the Mississippi River, and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is an International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Astronomer John Meader is among the educators that will be at Stars over Katahdin. He said dark skies are important for wildlife, bird migration, insects, human health, and, of course, to keep the stars visible.

"And the cool thing is, as it gets darker, the stars get brighter- you see more and more of them," Meader said. "The fainter ones show up. The detail, the Milky Way starts showing up, and it makes a really beautiful sky."

He said even compared to many other areas of Maine, the skies near Katahdin are visibly darker- making stars and the Milky Way brighter and clearer.

"And the fact is, most people don't see the stars, because most people live in very urban areas where you the amount of stars is really decreased," Meader said. "And so we're just trying to make people aware that there are a lot more stars out there than what you may be seeing from your home in Portland or Bangor, or Lewiston-Auburn."

Astronomers use the nine-point Bortle scale to measure dark skies, Meader said. A nine on the scale is like standing in Times Square in New York City while a one is like gazing up from Antarctica. The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument — the darkest sky east of the Mississippi River — is a two.
Environment and Outdoors
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion