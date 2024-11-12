Maine Audubon says stickers are preventing birds from striking notorious Portland building

New window decals installed at the MEMIC building in downtown Portland have reversed its reputation as a graveyard for migrating birds.

The six-story building on Commercial Street has recorded the highest number of fatal bird strikes in the last five years, with more than 30 killed birds on some years according to Maine Audubon.

But after bird safe decals were installed, volunteer surveyors found zero dead birds around the building this fall, says Nick Lund with Maine Audubon.

"MEMIC on our route to see it go from, you know, the worst building on the route to perfectly safe has been really remarkable," he says.

Decals break up confusing window reflection and lets birds know they’re not flying into the sky or habitat.

MEMIC spokesperson Lily Hanstein says deciding to cover half its building with decals was challenging but is thrilled by the results.