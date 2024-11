The Maine Forest Service said the southern half of the state is experiencing very high fire danger, from the western mountains to Bangor to islands just south of Bar Harbor.

Crews from Casco, Poland and Wales battled brush fires on Wednesday.

Wildfires fueled by dry conditions and wind also broke out Tuesday in Hollis, Sanford, Bath and Damariscotta.

The state said the northern part of Maine is experiencing high fire danger.