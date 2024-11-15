© 2024 Maine Public

Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms transfer ownership of Fort Kent Outdoor Center to local board

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST

The Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms are transferring ownership of the Fort Kent Outdoor Center to its local governing board.

Board member Carl Theriault has been involved with the Center since its inception 25 years ago. It offers cross country skiing, mountain biking, and hiking trails, as well as disc golfing. Theriault said the goal was always to become self-sustaining.

"So I'm feeling A), very grateful, but B), quite secure in our future now," he said. "Which is what we were all trying to make happen."

He said that financial stability has come through memberships, sponsorships, and events, including the National Biathlon. He said the board is working to establish an endowment to support athlete training.

The announcement comes just days after the Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms announced the closure of the Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle, due to operating costs.
Environment and Outdoors Pineland FarmsFort Kent
Patty Wight
