Gov. Mills names Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed Friday as Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day, meant to honor more than 100 family-owned tree and wreath farms.

According to the Governor's proclamation, Maine's tree farms generate an estimated $18 million in economic impact, and support nearly 800 jobs.

Heidi Watson, the Maine Christmas Tree Association's executive secretary, said that because Thanksgiving is late this year the Christmas tree season is shorter than usual. So anyone looking for a locally grown tree should get out soon to find one.

"When you're buying a tree from a local farm, you're supporting a local family," Watson said. "You're supporting local workers, typically people that are hired on our farms are people that live in our community."

Watson recommends checking the Maine Christmas Tree Association website to find a farm nearby.