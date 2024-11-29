© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Gov. Mills names Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:05 PM EST
After this summer's drought, Bob Bragdon said he's weighing the potential costs of an irrigation system to water the Christmas trees on his farm in Wells.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
Bob Bragdon at his Christmas tree farm in Wells.

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed Friday as Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day, meant to honor more than 100 family-owned tree and wreath farms.

According to the Governor's proclamation, Maine's tree farms generate an estimated $18 million in economic impact, and support nearly 800 jobs.

Heidi Watson, the Maine Christmas Tree Association's executive secretary, said that because Thanksgiving is late this year the Christmas tree season is shorter than usual. So anyone looking for a locally grown tree should get out soon to find one.

"When you're buying a tree from a local farm, you're supporting a local family," Watson said. "You're supporting local workers, typically people that are hired on our farms are people that live in our community."

Watson recommends checking the Maine Christmas Tree Association website to find a farm nearby.
Environment and Outdoors
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion