Attention Radio listeners! WMED-FM & HD2 89.7 Calais are off the air as engineers work on upgrading necessary equipment. The WMED TV signal is operating on low power.

Anti-poaching group offers reward for info on two illegally killed moose

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST
A cow moose walks out of Lobster Stream after feeding on aquatic plants, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lobster Township, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
A cow moose walks out of Lobster Stream after feeding on aquatic plants, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lobster Township, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with the Warden Service, is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing two moose illegally in Washington County.

One moose is thought to have been killed on Nov. 23, off of the Walker Cove Road in Vanceboro. The moose was shot and then dragged off the road and left to rot.

The second moose was likely killed on Nov. 22, off of the 34 Burn Road in Topsfield. The moose's antlers were taken and one side of the meat was taken, and the rest left to rot.

At the time both moose were killed there were no open moose seasons, and the last moose season in the area ended in October.
Environment and Outdoors mooseWashington County
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
