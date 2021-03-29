-
The devastating toll of ticks on New England’s moose herd has caused the region’s population to shrink, and experts worry it could get worse with climate…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - On Saturday, 2,500 permits to hunt moose will be awarded. The number of permits has been increased from last year's 2,080 permits. 90…
PITTSFIELD, Maine - Maine police say they've been keeping an eye on a moose that's been roaming around a Pittsfield park. Pittsfield Police Chief Peter…
COLUMBIA, Maine - Two Maine game wardens and two hunters have come to the aid of a moose that was trapped in a muddy spring. WGME-TV reports two hunters…
CONCORD, N.H. - Crews in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, will be collaring moose soon as part of a yearly study to learn more about their health. The…
PORTLAND, Maine - It was a good winter to be a moose in Maine.Despite struggles in recent years, Maine's state animal had a high survival rate over the…
CONCORD, N.H. - Last year's drought in New Hampshire was tough on farmers and towns. But it turns out to have been good for moose. Preliminary numbers…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife managers are almost finished taking comments from the public about a plan to again trim the number of moose hunting…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's moose hunt begins today, but with several hundred fewer permits issued. Nearly 49,000 hunters entered the lottery for 2,140…
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - Hundreds of moose hunting enthusiasts will come to Kittery in two weeks in the hopes of beating the odds that they will score a…