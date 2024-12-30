© 2025 Maine Public

Maine reports more than 3 million visitors at state parks in 2024

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 30, 2024 at 7:50 AM EST
In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, the first rays of sunlight color the clouds over Mount Katahdin in this view from Patten, Maine.

Maine state parks had another near-record year for visitation, said Andy Cutko, director of the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

He said that for the third time in four years, the parks welcomed over three million visitors — more than twice the population of Maine.

But Cutko said its been difficult finding enough seasonal staff.

"That was a challenge," he said. "We were short more than 50 people from our seasonal workforce, and so we really appreciate the extra effort that our existing park rangers and park managers took on with a heavy visitation of people."

Next year, the bureau is planning to put out seasonal hiring notices earlier in the year.

The bureau also obligated $50 million from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan for improvements and maintenance at state parks, Cutko said. Those projects range from new equipment to accessible trails, and construction will continue in the new year.

The state also continues to acquire new public lands, in line with the Maine Climate Council's goal of preserving 30% of the state by 2030.

Cutko said the state acquired more than seven thousand acres this year in Franklin, Washington and Aroostook counties.

"Obviously, they're really important for just public access and hiking and fishing and hunting, but they also protect water quality and wildlife habitat and biodiversity, and they can be important for sequestering carbon," he said. "Increasingly, I think we're recognizing the importance of our of our forests for acting like a sponge and cleaning the air."

The bureau also has funding commitments to acquire six more properties, making up more than 40,000 acres.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
