Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mills proposes $2 million in funding to fight impending budworm infestation

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published January 22, 2025 at 6:56 PM EST
A budworm, which denudes fir trees, is pictured.
Courtesy of Neil Thompson
/
via BDN
A budworm, which denudes fir trees, is pictured.

Governor Janet Mills is proposing $2 million in funding to fight an impending budworm infestation in Maine's spruce and fir trees.

The spruce budworm is native to Maine's spruce-fir forests, and usually isn't a problem, in normal population years.

But in epidemic years, when the population explodes, the budworm becomes of the most damaging forest insects in North America. An outbreak in the 1970s and 1980s cost the timber industry hundreds of millions of dollars and devastated millions of acres of Maine forest.

State inspectors now say the budworms are poised to strike again this spring.

The $2 million in state funds will cover Maine's share of a $15 million early intervention pesticide program, proposed as part of a federal disaster relief bill.

The plan is to spray 300,000 acres of forests in northern Maine, targeting budworm larvae.

Landowners will have to contribute to the budworm efforts too, but lawmakers are still working out what that might cost.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors spruce budwormForestry
Molly Enking
See stories by Molly Enking