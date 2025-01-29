Land trust acquires 1,400 acres in western Maine

The Greater Lovell Land Trust has completed the largest purchase in its history, buying more than 1,400 acres in Western Maine.

The acquisition of family land adds to existing conservation land in Sweden and Lovell, including seven miles along the Kezar River, the land trust said.

Together, there are now about 2,700 acres of contiguous protected land that includes wildlife habitat, wetlands, and recreational trails.

The purchase was partially funded with a $1 million grant from the Land for Maine's Future Program and financial support from the Open Space Institute, Nature Conservancy in Maine, Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund and Maine Community Foundation among others.