Lawmakers weigh 3-year statewide moratorium on artificial turf fields

A proposed three-year moratorium on synthetic turf fields is prompting debate among Maine lawmakers, school districts and environmental advocates about the possible health and environmental risks.

Rep. Lori Gramlich, D- Old Orchard Beach, who introduced the resolution, said the moratorium is designed to give the state time to evaluate those risks.

Some synthetic turf is made with toxic materials, including heavy metals and forever chemicals, health and environmental advocates said.

"Just because something is more convenient, doesn't mean it is better for our health or our environment of our communities," Gramlich said.

But school superintendents and athletic directors told a legislative committee Wednesday that a moratorium would prevent them from installing synthetic turf projects already approved by voters, or replacing existing turf fields that need repair.

And Lewiston High School athletic director Jason Fuller said his two turf fields are far easier to maintain in all weather conditions compared to the grass surfaces.

"We had two inches of snow at eight o'clock this morning. I just got a picture, it cleared. My fields are ready to play," he said. "My grass fields down the hill still have snow on [them]. They're wet. They're unplayable."

University of Maine officials said they would have to pause construction of a new turf soccer field.

Voters in Kittery and Cumberland recently approved synthetic field projects. In November, voters in South Portland will weigh an artificial field project, a grass field or none at all.

Some school officials said they would support a study on the topic without a three-year moratorium in place.