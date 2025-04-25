Maine seeing normal wildfire activity so far this year, but state officials urge caution

Maine is seeing slightly below average wildfire activity so far this spring, but state officials are still urging the public to take precautions with outdoor burns.

Terri Teller with the Maine Forest Service said there have been nearly 200 wildfires so far this year, burning a combined 167 acres. She said recent fire activity has been concentrated in southern and coastal Maine.

Earlier this week she said state and local crews responded to a seven acre fire in the Scarborough Marsh that had been ignited by an improperly extinguished campfire.

"We really encourage people to make sure they're being safe with fire, always make sure they're burning in a place that those things are allowed," Teller said.

The fire danger across much of western and central Maine is high today. But rain is on the way this weekend.