Avangrid to conserve 50,000 acres near Western Maine power corridor

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT

Central Maine Power's parent company Avangrid has submitted a plan to conserve almost 80 square miles of woodland in western Maine.

Land preservation is required under state permits for Avangrid's electricity transmission line to carry Quebec hydropower to the New England grid.

A permanent conservation easement will encourage mature tree growth, protect wildlife habitat and shelter streams that support cold water fisheries, according to the company's submission to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Conservation Easement Location
Courtesy of Avangrid
Conservation Easement Location

The parcel, just south of Jackman and bisected by Route 201, would also connect to three larger nearby preserves, creating about 450,000 acres of conservation land, said Avangrid spokesperson Jon Breed.

The plan needs approval from Maine DEP and is open for a 45-day public comment period.

Avangrid will purchase the easement from Weyerhaeuser Co. and transfer it to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, according to the plan.

The controversial transmission line was developed through a contract for Massachusetts electric ratepayers to buy power from Quebec and sparked years of legal and political battles. Construction was suspended in 2021 following a successful citizen referendum against the project but proceeded after Avangrid won a court victory two years later.

The company said the corridor is on track to start operating by the end of 2025.

