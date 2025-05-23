Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine has the most land trusts per capita of any state, according to new report

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT
The Greater Lovell Land Trust's latest purchase expands conserved land along the Kezar River to 2,700 acres
Greater Lovell Land Trust
The Greater Lovell Land Trust's conserved land along the Kezar River.

A new report shows that Maine's 84 land trusts have conserved nearly three million acres, protecting both public access and natural resource-based industries at a scale that's unmatched in most parts of the country.

That's partially because Maine has very little public land, said Jeff Romano, director of Public Policy at Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

"Our neighbor to the to the west, New Hampshire, has over 20% of its land publicly owned, whereas in Maine, it's less than 7%," he said.

The report finds that Maine ranks far behind many other states for its overall percentage of public lands, in part because government ownership is low.

Most land trusts remain on the tax rolls, and Romano said more than 6,000 volunteers are working to restore marshes, preserve wildlife corridors and create hiking trails as public demand for more conservation land increases.

"Volunteers and donors around the state that have stepped up to conserve these lands," Romano said.

Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
