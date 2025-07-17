Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Shark notification flags are out after two recent sightings near Harpswell

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

Shark notification flags are being flown at Cedar Beach in Harpswell, after people reported two great white shark sightings east of Bailey Island earlier this week.

Beach goers can still access the water. Officials with the Harpswell Marine Resources and Harbor Management said in a social media post that the flags are meant to help people make informed decisions. Anyone who sees a shark is being encouraged to call the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.

Five years ago, a woman was attacked and killed by a great white shark while swimming off the coast of Harpswell. It was Maine's first ever recorded fatal shark attack.

According to a Department of Marine Resources survey and monitoring initiative, there were 93 great white shark detections in Maine last year.
