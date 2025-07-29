Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Invasive aquatic plant spreads to eight Maine waterways

Maine Public | By Iselin Bratz
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
30 Mile River Watershed Association Executive Director, Lidie Robbins, removes swollen bladderwort from Tilton Pond in August 2023.
30 Mile River Watershed Association
The swollen bladderwort, an invasive aquatic plant first discovered in Maine two years ago, has made its way into eight water bodies in southern and western parts of the state.

John McPhedron, head of the invasive aquatic species unit at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, said the bladderwort poses a risk to local ecosystems.

“Any infestation of an aquatic invasive plant is a concern,” McPhedron said.

Native to the Atlantic Ocean, McPhedron said the bladderwort threatens native ecosystems, reduces water quality, and can impact recreational access and shoreline property. He said that while manual and chemical control methods are in place, there is not yet a long-term fix.

The plant likely arrived in Maine through human activity, and McPhedron said it spreads fast.

“It is a free-floating plant, so it can be blown around or moved around by waves or wind action throughout the water body,” McPhedron said. “So, it does add a little bit of complexity there.”

McPhedron stresses the importance of preventing the spread of the invasive plant. He said lake and pond users should “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats and gear whenever moving from one body of water to another.
Environment and Outdoors
Iselin Bratz
Iselin is Maine Public's Dowe Intern from the summer of 2025.
