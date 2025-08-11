Bangor Studio/Membership Department
National Weather Service issues heat advisory for interior Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
A crowd seeks relief from the heat Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Maine Center for Disease Control is urging people to stay out of the sun and in air conditioning if possible as temperatures reach into the 90s this week.

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a heat advisory for interior Maine through Tuesday. But meteorologist Derek Schroeter says other areas could experience similar hot, humid conditions and people should take precautions.

"The main takeaway for heat advisories is limiting time doing exerting activities outside during the middle of the day," he says.

A list of cooling centers can be found on the Maine Emergency Management Agency website. Schroeter says temperatures will drop slightly starting Wednesday, with a more significant break in the heat Friday.
