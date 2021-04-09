Bates Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Outbreak Continues

Bates College is extending its student lockdown protocol for an additional two days to continue combating a COVID-19 outbreak.

Vice President for Campus Life Josh McIntosh wrote in a letter to students and the community that students would need to comply with "in-room restrictions" through April 13. McIntosh writes that the decision is based on Maine Center for Disease Control guidance that the school demonstrate a declining trend in positive student test cases.

The school is reminding students to maintain social distancing, wear masks when outside the residence hall, and avoid social gatherings.

Students on campus have been largely confined to their rooms for the past eight days.