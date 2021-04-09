North Berwick COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Canceled Due To Short Supply

A vaccination clinic scheduled next week in North Berwick has been canceled because of a lack of vaccine supply.

The chief of the North Berwick Rescue Squad says the agency had originally been told it would receive 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to administer on Tuesday. But because of a reduction in vaccine supply from the federal government, the agency was forced to cancel.

The agency says that it's currently notifying all 500 people who had made appointments for the clinic.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC announced that the state will only receive 2,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly from the federal government next week — about 18,000 fewer than what it received this week.