Maine CDC Adds 5 Deaths, 572 COVID-19 Cases On Friday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 572 cases of COVID-19, and 5 deaths. That marks four consecutive days in which the agency has added more than 500 cases.

In all, 56,525 cases have been identified in the state and 763 people have died with the disease.

More than 960,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered as the state. Maine is scheduled to receive more than 36,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, while the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains halted.

As of Thursday morning, 107 Mainers are hospitalized with the disease.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.