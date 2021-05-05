Mercy Hospital Opening Walk-In COVID-19 Clinic In Portland

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening a new walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday on its campus on Fore River Parkway in Portland.

The clinic is at Northern Light Pharmacy, and walk-in appointments are available during normal business hours, which run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Beginning next week, Northern Light's clinic at the Portland Expo will change the days it accepts walk-in appointments to Wednesdays and Fridays.