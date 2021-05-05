© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Mercy Hospital Opening Walk-In COVID-19 Clinic In Portland

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
33334381_H18632481.jpeg
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening a new walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday on its campus on Fore River Parkway in Portland.

The clinic is at Northern Light Pharmacy, and walk-in appointments are available during normal business hours, which run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Beginning next week, Northern Light's clinic at the Portland Expo will change the days it accepts walk-in appointments to Wednesdays and Fridays.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight