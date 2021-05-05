© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

UNE Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines To Return To Campus

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
Updated May 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
A building on UNE's Biddeford campus.

The University of New England announced on Wednesday that it will require all on-campus students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester.

UNE is the third college or university in Maine to require vaccination against the disease.

UNE will allow for some religious and medical exemptions, and those who receive one will be required to wear masks while on the school's campuses in Biddeford and Portland.

But vaccinations will be a must for certain clinical and academic programs and activities. In a written release, UNE president James Herbert says the COVID-19 vaccine will allow the school to return to normal activities that have been missed during the pandemic.

UNE joins both Bowdoin College in Brunswick and the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor in requiring vaccinations by the time school starts next fall. St. Joseph's College in Standish is requiring it for all residential students this summer.

Other schools, including the University of Maine system and Colby College in Waterville, are considering a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, and are strongly encouraging the vaccine in the meantime.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
