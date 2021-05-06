Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 318 COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease control has identified another 318 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning. Two more people with the disease have died.

That brings the total number of cases recorded in Maine to 63,175, and 793 people have died.

Hospitals are treating 132 patients with the disease — up from 126 yesterday. But fewer patients are in critical care, down to 51, and 24 remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is shifting its briefing schedule to once a week. The next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.