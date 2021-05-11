Maine Offering Incentives To Get More Adults Vaccinated

The state is offering new incentives to get more adults vaccinated.

In an online discussion with President Joe Biden and other governors on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Janet Mills announced that residents over 18 who get their first shot between now and Memorial Day are eligible for a free fishing or hunting license, an L.L. Bean gift card or a ticket to a Portland Sea Dogs game, among other incentives.

Mills said the state is closing in on the Biden administration's target of getting at least one shot of vaccine to 70 percent of all adults.

According to Maine CDC data, more than 58 percent of eligible Mainers have gotten at least one dose.

“And about 53% of all eligible people in Maine are fully vaccinated. And that achievement has not been without challenges," Mills said.

The state has seen vaccination numbers decline in recent weeks, but more than 44% of Maine residents are now considered fully vaccinated — one of the highest rates in the country.

The state says the incentives are limited but are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can register for the incentives beginning Monday using an online form or by calling 1-888-445-4111.