Maine Reports 302 New Coronavirus Infections And One Death On Wednesday

The state is reporting 302 new cases of COVID-19. One more person has died.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified close to 65,000 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic, and 798 people have died.

Officials have opened vaccination eligibility to people in the state 12 years of age and older. Already, more than 300 doses have been given to 12- to 15-year-olds, and more than 30,000 doses have been given to Mainers ages 16-19.

Close to 45% of the state's population has received the final dose of the vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.