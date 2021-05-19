© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Collins, King Push For More Access To Remote Medical Care After Pandemic

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT
Telemedicine
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, Caitlin Powers sits in the living room of her Brooklyn apartment in New York, and has a telemedicine video conference with physician, Dr. Deborah Mulligan.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's senators are joining a push to make the use of telehealth easier as the country moves beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the use of telehealth among Medicare beneficiaries increased dramatically during the pandemic.

They want to expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and make COVID-19 telehealth flexibilities permanent. The senators are supporting a proposal called the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act of 2021.

Tags

Healthtelehealth
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press