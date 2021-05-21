Maine Adds 170 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths On Friday

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped below 200 again.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Friday morning that 170 new cases have been added to the list, bringing the total number of cases identified up to 66,704.

The agency is also recording 2 more deaths, with 818 Mainers having died of the COVID-19 since the state started tracking the disease.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped slightly: 104 patients were hospitalized, 38 were in critical care and 20 were on ventilators as of yesterday morning.

Close to 50% of the state has received the final dose of the vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.