© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Collins And Pingree Ask EPA To Address 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Farms, Drinking Water

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published May 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
PFAS farms
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy farmer Fred Stone pauses while working in the milking room at his farm in Arundel, Maine. Fred Stone and his wife Laura, whose dairy farm is contaminated by toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS, so-called "forever chemicals," have high PFAS levels in their blood.

Maine's Republican Sen. Susan Collins and First District Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to take action to address contamination involving a class of so-called "forever chemicals" known as PFAS.

They have been found in high concentration on former military base sites, and in a number of consumer products, such as nonstick cookware, food packaging, and rain gear.

In their letter to the agency, the lawmakers cite two examples of unacceptably high levels of PFAS found in milk produced on farms in Arundel and Fairfield, which has been traced to contaminated waste water sludge. They say little federal aid exists for such farms.

Collins and Pingree also raise concerns about the state's 53 public drinking water systems, pointing to the Kennebunk-Wells water system that recently spent $1.5 million on PFAS remediation.

The EPA has just recently created a Council on PFAS.

Tags

HealthPFAS
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell