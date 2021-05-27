Maine Adds 122 New Coronavirus Infections On Thursday, No Deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified since yesterday.

The number of new cases top 100 for the second day in the row, following a number of days with new cases remaining in the double digits.

Maine's cumulative number of confirmed cases is now 67,416. No new deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says the state's positivity rate for COVID 19 is declining.

As that happens, the University of Maine System is ending some system-wide requirements related to the pandemic.

The system announced Thursday morning that it will drop physical distancing, outdoor masks, and capacity limits — unless specified by a specific campus within the system.

Face coverings will still be required indoors even for vaccinated people. Asymptomatic testing will still be performed weekly on in-person attendees.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.