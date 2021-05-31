© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Receives Almost $2M For Cancer Prevention Efforts

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
Lung Cancer Screening
Jim Cole
/
AP
FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine's health department has received almost $2 million to support cancer prevention programs around the state.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion.

Maine's two U.S. senators say the money will help the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Cancer Prevention and Control Programs conduct more cancer surveillance.

The senators say the Maine CDC can also increase access to cancer screening and improve outcomes for people with cancer. Maine has a higher cancer death rate than the U.S. as a whole.

Tags

Healthcancer
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press