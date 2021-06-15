© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Reports 29 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
Jacob Conary
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Jacob Conary, 15, listens to advice from a medical assistant after receiving his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine. Vaccination clinics in Maine recently opened up to 12 to 15-year-olds.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 29 new cases of COVID-19. 13 were reported yesterday, the lowest number since late summer of last year. The state has recorded 68,632 since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths were reported. The current number of patients with the disease who have died is 848.

Hospitalizations include 39 patients. 19 are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Health
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold