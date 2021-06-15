Maine Reports 29 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths On Tuesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 29 new cases of COVID-19. 13 were reported yesterday, the lowest number since late summer of last year. The state has recorded 68,632 since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths were reported. The current number of patients with the disease who have died is 848.

Hospitalizations include 39 patients. 19 are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.