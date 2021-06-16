© 2021 Maine Public
Health

51 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths Reported In Maine On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published June 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT
Coronavirus Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A medical assistant enters data at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another 51 new cases of COVID-19. The number is up from 29 yesterday, and 13 the day before.

The state has identified a total of 68,683 cases since the pandemic began.

Five new deaths are also being reported today. That brings the death toll from the pandemic in Maine to 853.

Thirty-two people are hospitalized with the disease. Seventeen are in critical care and seven are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

