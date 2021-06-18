Maine Reports 36 New Coronavirus Cases On Friday, Continuing Downward Trend

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has been close to or under 50 for the entirety of the last week, and the weekly average of new daily cases has dropped to 38, its lowest point since late October.

The state has identified 36 new cases of the disease on Friday, up just two from the day before.

The Maine CDC has identified a total of 68,753 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths have been identified since yesterday morning.

Hospitalizations have decreased again. Thirty-one COVID-19 patients were seeking care as of Thursday. Fifteen were in critical condition, and the number of patients on ventilators had decreased significantly to five — the lowest number of people on ventilators since April 1.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m next Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.