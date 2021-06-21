Canada Begins to Loosen Border Restrictions For Certain Travelers

Certain fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter Canada without quarantining by early July.

The Canadian government announced Monday that some fully vaccinated people — including Canadian residents, dual citizens, and family members — will be able to enter the country without quarantining beginning July 5. Negative COVID-19 tests will be required.

The northern border between Canada and the U.S. has been closed to most non-essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic. Those restrictions will continue through at least July 21.

The ongoing closure has been stressful for communities along Maine's northern border with Canada. Family members have been separated from each other and businesses that cater to the cross-border traffic have seen a drop off in customers since the beginning of the pandemic.

