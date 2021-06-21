© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Canada Begins to Loosen Border Restrictions For Certain Travelers

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
passadumkeag25_by_robert_bukaty.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2006 file photo, motorists from St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, wait to go through US Customs at Calais, Maine, at the nation's seventh-busiest crossing on the Canadian border.

Certain fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter Canada without quarantining by early July.

The Canadian government announced Monday that some fully vaccinated people — including Canadian residents, dual citizens, and family members — will be able to enter the country without quarantining beginning July 5. Negative COVID-19 tests will be required.

The northern border between Canada and the U.S. has been closed to most non-essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic. Those restrictions will continue through at least July 21.

The ongoing closure has been stressful for communities along Maine's northern border with Canada. Family members have been separated from each other and businesses that cater to the cross-border traffic have seen a drop off in customers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg