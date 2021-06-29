© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine Reports 32 New Coronavirus Cases On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published June 29, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Interior Secretary Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Visitors watch a wave crash at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park, Friday, June 18, 2021, near Winter Harbor, Maine. Cadillac Mountain is seen in the background.

The state has identified 32 new cases of COVID-19. That's up from 13 yesterday.

The Maine CDC has identified a total of 69,021 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths have been identified since Friday.

The state's daily COVID case counts have generally been declining since mid-April and averaged 21 over the last week. That's its lowest point since late last summer.

Maine has reported no additional COVID deaths since last Friday. As of yesterday morning twenty-seven people were hospitalized. Sixteen were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC's final scheduled briefing on the pandemic is happening at 2 p.m Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
