Maine Reports 32 New Coronavirus Cases On Tuesday

The state has identified 32 new cases of COVID-19. That's up from 13 yesterday.

The Maine CDC has identified a total of 69,021 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths have been identified since Friday.

The state's daily COVID case counts have generally been declining since mid-April and averaged 21 over the last week. That's its lowest point since late last summer.

Maine has reported no additional COVID deaths since last Friday. As of yesterday morning twenty-seven people were hospitalized. Sixteen were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC's final scheduled briefing on the pandemic is happening at 2 p.m Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.