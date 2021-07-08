© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Abbott Labs To Lay Off 300 Maine Workers As Demand For COVID-19 Testing Drops

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
FILE - This April 28, 2016, file photo shows a sign at an Abbott Laboratories campus facility in Lake Forest, Ill. The company that makes rapid-result tests for the new coronavirus added a new production center in Westbrook, Maine.

Abbott Laboratories is laying off hundreds of its Maine employees. The company makes COVID-19 test kits and demand is dropping off as the pandemic eases.

About 300 jobs will be lost in Westbrook, but Mayor Michael Foley remains upbeat. He points out that Abbott will continue to employ 500 people there:

"We look forward to them sticking around for a long time. They invested a significant amount of money in their facility and continue to invest in their facility to this day. We look forward to continuing to work with them and, hopefully, as business improves on their other medical testing, some of these jobs may return in the future," he says.

Foley says Maine's tight labor market may also provide new opportunities for the former Abbott employees. He also says some were hired through temporary agencies, which may have other positions for them.

Abbott also has a facility in Scarborough.

Tags

HealthAbbott Laboratories
Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
See stories by Irwin Gratz