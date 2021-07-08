Abbott Labs To Lay Off 300 Maine Workers As Demand For COVID-19 Testing Drops

Abbott Laboratories is laying off hundreds of its Maine employees. The company makes COVID-19 test kits and demand is dropping off as the pandemic eases.

About 300 jobs will be lost in Westbrook, but Mayor Michael Foley remains upbeat. He points out that Abbott will continue to employ 500 people there:

"We look forward to them sticking around for a long time. They invested a significant amount of money in their facility and continue to invest in their facility to this day. We look forward to continuing to work with them and, hopefully, as business improves on their other medical testing, some of these jobs may return in the future," he says.

Foley says Maine's tight labor market may also provide new opportunities for the former Abbott employees. He also says some were hired through temporary agencies, which may have other positions for them.

Abbott also has a facility in Scarborough.

