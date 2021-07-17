New Law Will Create Office Of Affordable Health Care In Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill to create a new Office of Affordable Health Care in Maine has become law.

The bill creating an independent, nonpartisan agency to attempt to control health care spending and improve access to quality care became law without the governor’s signature on Thursday.

The office will analyze health data and make evidence-based policy recommendations to state lawmakers.

Senate President Troy Jackson, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s “heartbreaking” to watch Maine families try to juggle priorities to try to figure out how to ensure they’re seen by doctors.

“With the Office of Affordable Health Care, Maine people will have someone spending every day looking at what’s driving health care costs in Maine and making recommendations for how can deliver meaningful relief.”

At least nine other states have similar offices that have delivered savings for consumers and hospitals.

