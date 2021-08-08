© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Dr. Shah: COVID-19 Vaccination Rates In Maine Are Up 11.7% Since Late July

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published August 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT
Forest Weston
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Forest Weston receives the first shot given at a newly-opened COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Auburn, Maine. The high-volume vaccination site was opened by Central Maine Healthcare, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston and the State of Maine. The clinic is currently using the Moderna vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in Maine are up 11.7% since late July, according to CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who tweeted the "stat of the day" Sunday morning.

On July 30, he says, Maine was administering 1,497 doses per day based on the seven-day average. As of this morning, the state is now administering 1,673 shots a day.

As the Delta variant continues to cause transmission rates to surge across the country, health officials says vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible still remains the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Shah says Maine's uptick in vaccination rates are "encouraging" considering the Delta variant.

The number of daily coronavirus cases the Maine CDC is reporting continues to trend upward, with the state reporting the highest number of cases on Saturday - 165 new infections - since late May. The state is not currently updating its COVID-19 data on Sundays or Mondays.

As of Saturday, the Maine CDC is recommending all people, fully vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors in seven Maine counties where transmission rates are substantial or high: Aroostook, Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo and York.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley