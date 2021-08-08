Dr. Shah: COVID-19 Vaccination Rates In Maine Are Up 11.7% Since Late July

COVID-19 vaccination rates in Maine are up 11.7% since late July, according to CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who tweeted the "stat of the day" Sunday morning.

On July 30, he says, Maine was administering 1,497 doses per day based on the seven-day average. As of this morning, the state is now administering 1,673 shots a day.

As the Delta variant continues to cause transmission rates to surge across the country, health officials says vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible still remains the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Shah says Maine's uptick in vaccination rates are "encouraging" considering the Delta variant.

The number of daily coronavirus cases the Maine CDC is reporting continues to trend upward, with the state reporting the highest number of cases on Saturday - 165 new infections - since late May. The state is not currently updating its COVID-19 data on Sundays or Mondays.

As of Saturday, the Maine CDC is recommending all people, fully vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors in seven Maine counties where transmission rates are substantial or high: Aroostook, Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo and York.