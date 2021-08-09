Maine Health Care Facilities to Receive $25 Million To Alleviate Costs Of Pandemic

The Mills Administration is distributing $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to more than 100 health care facilities in the state.

The Governor's office announced Monday that 14 hospitals and 96 long-term care facilities would share the allocation, which comes from unclaimed funds from the Maine Health Care Financial Relief grant program.

Hospital officials estimate that the pandemic has forced them to absorb hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. The Mills administration says half of the $25 million will go to eligible hospitals, and the other half to long-term care facilities. The amount of each grant will be determined by the losses experienced, and by the number of licensed beds.