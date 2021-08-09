© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Health Care Facilities to Receive $25 Million To Alleviate Costs Of Pandemic

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT
Steve Moody, director of nursing at Central Maine Medical Center, mops the floor of a tent outside the emergency entrance to the hospital where patients are tested for of the coronavirus Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. U.S. hospitals are setting up circus-like triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.

The Mills Administration is distributing $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to more than 100 health care facilities in the state.

The Governor's office announced Monday that 14 hospitals and 96 long-term care facilities would share the allocation, which comes from unclaimed funds from the Maine Health Care Financial Relief grant program.

Hospital officials estimate that the pandemic has forced them to absorb hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. The Mills administration says half of the $25 million will go to eligible hospitals, and the other half to long-term care facilities. The amount of each grant will be determined by the losses experienced, and by the number of licensed beds.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
